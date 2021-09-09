MNA calls on VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Syed Mubeen Ahmed Thursday called on Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and congratulated him on the inclusion of the university in the list of Times Higher education National and International universities rankings on the basis of outstanding performance.

He said the university has made historic progress in every field in the last two years under the dynamic leadership of Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob.

The establishment of new and modern departments, increase in number of students, new projects in the field of agriculture, especially cotton, development projects and establishment of new campuses are very important achievements that changed the educational, social and economic conditions of the region.

He said that the establishment of the Liaquatpur Campus was a positive step for the educational development of Rahim Yar Khan District.