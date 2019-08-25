UrduPoint.com
MNA Calls On Vice Chancellor Sindh University

Sun 25th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

MNA calls on Vice Chancellor Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Sardar Rafique Ahmed Khan Jamali called on Sindh University Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at the Vice Chancellor House here the other day.

Welcoming the distinguished guest Sardar Jamali, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat shared with him the details of the landmark progress the varsity had made under his leadership since January 2017.

Sardar Jamali, accompanied by Dr. Burfat went around various completed and ongoing projects at the campus, eulogizing dedicated efforts of SU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat that had, he said, " tranformed SU into a world class seat of higher learning." MNA Jamali was especially appreciative of Dr. Burfat's reform initiatives that included hostels renovation and construction, ISO certification, ORIC achievements, SUFAO contribution, STAGS accomplishments in co-curricular and extra-curricular domains, sports amenities, online student and teacher attendance, biometric system of attendance for employees, foolproof security, historic landscaping and plantation drives, online admission, online results and recent establishment of E-portal with wide range facilities to students.

The guest and the host also mulled over the matter of establishment of SU campus at Gorakh Hill at a promising note.

Sardar Jamali assured the Vice Chancellor of his government's and his own fullest support for SU, while the Vice Chancellor thanked him for his interest in SU progress and for his subsequent gracious visit to the varsity.

