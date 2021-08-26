MNA chairs meeting of Social welfare committee

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman Social welfare Committee Syed Abrar Ali Shah on Thursday presided over a review meeting of the committee which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Mohammad Tashfeen Alam, MPA Syed Murad Ali Shah's Representative Syed Hassan Ali Shah, District Health Officer Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi, Senior Field Officer of Pakistan Petroleum Limited Mohammad Akram and other officers of Public Health Engineering, Revenue and other departments and other concerned officers.

On this occasion, the development schemes prepared with the funds provided by Pakistan Petroleum Limited and OGDCL for the development schemes in the district were reviewed and two more with the permission of the Chairman of the Committee.

Development schemes selected. The concerned officers were given the target to estimate and survey the amount spent on these two development schemes.

The meeting was informed that the amount provided by PPL, OGDCL was in the account.

The Chairman Social Welfare Committee said that further development schemes of education, health, sanitation and clean drinking water facilities should be provided to the people of the area soon. Which would improve the living standards of the people of the area.

The meeting was briefed that four ambulance and one RO plant schemes were being worked on at present. In the last year, school buildings, RO plants for drinking water, four medical dispensaries and drainage schemes have been completed and inaugurated.