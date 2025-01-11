MNA Chairs Meeting On Khanewal Development
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Khanewal district administration has intensified efforts to accelerate development and public service in the region.
This was stated by District Coordination Committee Chairman and MNA Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, while chairing a meeting here on Saturday. Prominent attendees included MNA Muhammad Khan Daha and MPAs Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, Barrister Osama Fazal Chaudhry and Aamir Hayat Hiraj.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman and DPO Ismail Kharak briefed the participants on the implementation of government tasks, progress of development projects and updates on the Punjab Cities Program.
The committee made various decisions including intensifying operations of the Waste Management Company, initiate door-to-door collection and ensure a cleaner Punjab, demolish temporary and permanent encroachments across the district, strict measures against road-damaging activities and transparency in all ongoing and upcoming development projects.
Chairman of the committee, MNA Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir directed district administration and MEPCO authorities to expedite work on the respective projects. He also instructed district officers to conduct joint visits to project sites with assembly members to monitor progress.
The meeting emphasized the government's commitment to transparency and service excellence. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, the mission of public service will continue unabated,” stated Chairman Nazir.
