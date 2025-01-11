Open Menu

MNA Chairs Meeting On Khanewal Development

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MNA chairs meeting on Khanewal development

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Khanewal district administration has intensified efforts to accelerate development and public service in the region.

This was stated by District Coordination Committee Chairman and MNA Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, while chairing a meeting here on Saturday. Prominent attendees included MNA Muhammad Khan Daha and MPAs Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, Barrister Osama Fazal Chaudhry and Aamir Hayat Hiraj.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman and DPO Ismail Kharak briefed the participants on the implementation of government tasks, progress of development projects and updates on the Punjab Cities Program.

The committee made various decisions including intensifying operations of the Waste Management Company, initiate door-to-door collection and ensure a cleaner Punjab, demolish temporary and permanent encroachments across the district, strict measures against road-damaging activities and transparency in all ongoing and upcoming development projects.

Chairman of the committee, MNA Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir directed district administration and MEPCO authorities to expedite work on the respective projects. He also instructed district officers to conduct joint visits to project sites with assembly members to monitor progress.

The meeting emphasized the government's commitment to transparency and service excellence. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, the mission of public service will continue unabated,” stated Chairman Nazir.

APP/qbs

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Company Progress Khanewal All Government MEPCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

15 minutes ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

24 minutes ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

38 minutes ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

1 hour ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects nego ..

JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents

2 hours ago
 Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrat ..

Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakis ..

Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan