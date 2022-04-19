UrduPoint.com

MNA Chitrali Voices For Dr Aafia's Early Release

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 04:16 PM

MNA Chitrali voices for Dr Aafia's early release

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) lawmaker Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Tuesday underlined the need to make sincere efforts for early release and repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddique, who was facing imprisonment in the United States

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said, "I demand from the incumbent government, foreign minister and the Federal Cabinet to make sincere efforts for early release of Pakistan's daughter Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who had been sentenced to 86 years of imprisonment by a US federal court."

