Open Menu

MNA Commends PM Shehbaz For Presenting People-friendly Budget Amid Economic Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:27 PM

MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic challenges

Member National Assembly (MNA) Anjum Aqeel Khan praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his commitment to presenting a people-friendly budget amidst challenging economic conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Anjum Aqeel Khan praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his commitment to presenting a people-friendly budget amidst challenging economic conditions.

Talking to ptv on Wednesday, Khan hailed the Prime Minister on awareness of the financial struggles faced by the common man and highlighted the various measures taken to alleviate their burdens.

Criticizing the previous regime, Khan condemned the promotion of a culture of hatred during their tenure and remarked that the opposition had not learned from their mistakes.

On the contrary, he said the coalition government fostered a conducive and business-friendly environment for investors.

Khan emphasized the significant progress made in attracting foreign investment, particularly citing the recent visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to China.

During this visit, he noted that several agreements were signed to bolster the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), indicating growing confidence in Pakistan's economic policies.

The MNA said, the prudent economic strategies implemented by the current government have instilled confidence in investors, leading them to choose Pakistan as a destination for investment.

He stressed that this shift from seeking aid to attracting investment will ultimately contribute to the prosperity of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister China Budget Visit CPEC Man Progress From Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Educat ..

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..

7 seconds ago
 SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms busine ..

SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly

9 seconds ago
 Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget ..

Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25

12 seconds ago
 Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

14 seconds ago
 India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

24 minutes ago
 Robber killed in Wah

Robber killed in Wah

24 minutes ago
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

24 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/n ..

Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers

24 minutes ago
 Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern ..

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

52 minutes ago
 Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% gr ..

Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..

52 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

52 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule o ..

Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan