MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Member National Assembly (MNA) Anjum Aqeel Khan praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his commitment to presenting a people-friendly budget amidst challenging economic conditions
Talking to ptv on Wednesday, Khan hailed the Prime Minister on awareness of the financial struggles faced by the common man and highlighted the various measures taken to alleviate their burdens.
Criticizing the previous regime, Khan condemned the promotion of a culture of hatred during their tenure and remarked that the opposition had not learned from their mistakes.
On the contrary, he said the coalition government fostered a conducive and business-friendly environment for investors.
Khan emphasized the significant progress made in attracting foreign investment, particularly citing the recent visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to China.
During this visit, he noted that several agreements were signed to bolster the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), indicating growing confidence in Pakistan's economic policies.
The MNA said, the prudent economic strategies implemented by the current government have instilled confidence in investors, leading them to choose Pakistan as a destination for investment.
He stressed that this shift from seeking aid to attracting investment will ultimately contribute to the prosperity of the nation.
