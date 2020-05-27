UrduPoint.com
MNA Condemns Indian Violation Of LOC In Ladakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

MNA condemns Indian violation of LOC in Ladakh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly, Nusrat Wahid on Wednesday said violation of Chinese Line of Control in Ladakh by the Indian Army is now facing a defeat and crying for the release of the Indian soldiers captured by the Chinese Army in Ladakh.

In a statement, she said Modi's war hysteria would destroy the peace of the region. China is a peace loving country and playing its vital role in promotion of peace and harmony in the world. The Indian activities at the Chinese Line of Control (LOC) in Ladakh are highly condemnable.

Nusrat Wahid said United Nations should intervene and halt India from such activities which could harm regional peace.

She added that Indian Army has violated ceasefire at LOC several times however, befitting response from Pakistan Army always silenced their guns.

She said Pakistan's desire for peace in the region must not be taken as its weakness by India, adding, Pakistan Army is fully capable to respond with full force.

She said India must stop its act of barbarism in the occupied Kashmir. Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiri people for their due right to self-determination.

