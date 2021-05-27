UrduPoint.com
MNA Condoles Death Of Brother Of Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:49 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Liaqat Khan, brother of Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

In a condolence message, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

