MNA condoles death of brother of Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Liaqat Khan, brother of Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

In a condolence message, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.