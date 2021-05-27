UrduPoint.com
MNA Condoles Death Of Brother Of Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Muhammad from Layyah Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of Liaqat Khan, brother of Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

In a condolence message, Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

