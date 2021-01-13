UrduPoint.com
MNA Condoles Death Of Haji Nawaz Kokhar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Agha Rafiullah Wednesday condoled over the death of former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Haji Nawaz Khokhar.

In a condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

