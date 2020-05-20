MNA condoles death of Shaheen Raza

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munawara Muneer Baloch expressed her deep sorrow over the sad demise of Member of Provincial Assembly Punjab Shaheen Raza on Wednesday

In a condolence message issued here, Munwara Muneer extended sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

She said services of Shaheen Raza in politics would be remembered always.