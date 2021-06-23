MNA condoles demise of Usman Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior politician Usman Khan Kakar.

In a statement, he prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him high rank in Jannah and patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss.