MNA congratulates Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Bakkhar Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Friday congratulated Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Miraz Muhammad Afridi for being elected as Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Bakkhar Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Friday congratulated Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Miraz Muhammad Afridi for being elected as Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively.

In a statement, he said the opposition was badly defeated in the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman respectively. He said that the victory of Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the success of democracy and transparency.