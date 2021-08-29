MNA criticizes PPP leaders for failure in resolving public issues of Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Abbassi on Sunday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had failed in resolving public issues of Sindh province.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could not frustrate the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) by holding public meetings in different areas.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said was also responsible for damaging economy and institutions of the country.

Appreciating the ruling party working under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said incumbent government had provided health cards to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He further stated that the health card facility had also been extending to the people of Punjab.

The farmers community were directly getting benefits after selling their products in the market, he added.

An amount of Rs.1100 billion had been given to farmers due to better policies of the PTI government, he stated.

Remittance, foreign reserves, exports and agriculture sector were improving day by day, he claimed.

The Opposition parties, he said had been unsuccessful in clinching votes from Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir's elections.

The people had given heavy mandate to the PTI government, he said, adding that we were trying to provide relief to masses without discrimination.

He said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has recovered a record money from the political leaders involved in corruption and money laundering cases.