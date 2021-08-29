UrduPoint.com

MNA Criticizes PPP Leaders For Failure In Resolving Public Issues Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:10 PM

MNA criticizes PPP leaders for failure in resolving public issues of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Abbassi on Sunday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had failed in resolving public issues of Sindh province.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could not frustrate the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) by holding public meetings in different areas.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said was also responsible for damaging economy and institutions of the country.

Appreciating the ruling party working under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said incumbent government had provided health cards to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He further stated that the health card facility had also been extending to the people of Punjab.

The farmers community were directly getting benefits after selling their products in the market, he added.

An amount of Rs.1100 billion had been given to farmers due to better policies of the PTI government, he stated.

Remittance, foreign reserves, exports and agriculture sector were improving day by day, he claimed.

The Opposition parties, he said had been unsuccessful in clinching votes from Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir's elections.

The people had given heavy mandate to the PTI government, he said, adding that we were trying to provide relief to masses without discrimination.

He said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has recovered a record money from the political leaders involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Exports Punjab Agriculture Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Money Sunday Market Muslim TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

11 minutes ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

11 minutes ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

41 minutes ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing fac ..

Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing facilities for school students

3 hours ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.