Open Menu

MNA Dawar Kundi Offers Condolences With JUI Official, Journalist

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 09:17 PM

MNA Dawar Kundi offers condolences with JUI Official, Journalist

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Dawar Khan Kundi Advocate on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of father of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Tank’s Information Secretary, Shams-uz-Zaman Shams, and the mother of journalist Ehsan Bettani

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Dawar Khan Kundi Advocate on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of father of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Tank’s Information Secretary, Shams-uz-Zaman Shams, and the mother of journalist Ehsan Bettani.

In a message, Dr. Dawar Kundi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and shared in their grief during this difficult time.

He prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate their ranks in Jannat and grant patience to the bereaved families.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Int'l basketball camp concludes after boosting pla ..

Int'l basketball camp concludes after boosting players' skills

2 minutes ago
 Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident

Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident

2 minutes ago
 Life term awarded in abduction-cum-murder case

Life term awarded in abduction-cum-murder case

2 minutes ago
 MNA Dawar Kundi offers condolences with JUI Offici ..

MNA Dawar Kundi offers condolences with JUI Official, Journalist

2 minutes ago
 UK, Pakistan agree to strengthen climate collabora ..

UK, Pakistan agree to strengthen climate collaboration under Green Compact

2 minutes ago
 Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be h ..

Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be held on May 06

5 minutes ago
KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murd ..

KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murder

5 minutes ago
 Tordher chairs meeting on administrative, environm ..

Tordher chairs meeting on administrative, environmental issues of industries

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan meets Turkmen President; discusses strengthe ..

Ahsan meets Turkmen President; discusses strengthening bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 IESCO inks agreement with PMD for provision of tim ..

IESCO inks agreement with PMD for provision of timely meteorological data

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstand ..

PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance

1 hour ago
 LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in A ..

LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan