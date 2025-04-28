MNA Dawar Kundi Offers Condolences With JUI Official, Journalist
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 09:17 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Dawar Khan Kundi Advocate on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of father of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Tank’s Information Secretary, Shams-uz-Zaman Shams, and the mother of journalist Ehsan Bettani.
In a message, Dr. Dawar Kundi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and shared in their grief during this difficult time.
He prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate their ranks in Jannat and grant patience to the bereaved families.
