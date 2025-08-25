MNA, DC visit flood relief camp

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar visited flood relief and monitoring camps in Bahawalpur, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq.

During the visit, he inspected the flood situation at Empress Bridge and in riverine settlements along the Sutlej River, including Vaislan, Mari Qasim Shah, and Mangwanian Pattan.

He received a detailed briefing from the Irrigation Department and other administrative officers on water levels and ongoing relief efforts. Emphasizing the importance of timely evacuation, the MNA directed authorities to closely monitor the relocation of residents in the Mari Qasim Shah area to relief camps and urged public cooperation in light of the rapidly rising water levels.

Malik Channar also instructed the Assistant Commissioner to maintain round-the-clock surveillance of villages near the Sutlej River to ensure public safety and effective management.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq assured that the district administration is fully mobilized and prepared to respond to any emergency. He stated that flood relief camps have been established and all rescue and protective measures are in place.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain presented a comprehensive briefing on emergency planning, rescue operations, and safety protocols. Assistant Commissioner City Khalil Ahmed also accompanied the visit.