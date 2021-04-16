MNA demands debate on Presidential address

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday demanded the Speaker for consideration on motion of thanks regarding presidential address as the same has been on agenda for more than two months.

He said there is a need to discuss the address of the President to both House of Parliament assembled together on August 20, 2020. He said that members of the House wanted to highlight the issues of their areas and challenges being confronted by the country in perspective of this motion of thanks.

He also urged all political parties having representation in the House to discuss the issues of people who gave mandate to represent them.

He said that viewpoint of all public representatives should be listened with patience and decisions of the parliament should be taken serious.

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that parliamentary business would be conducted as per rules and he agreed to start debate on this motion. Mr. Riaz Pirzada said that Business Advisory Committee should discuss the procedure for taking up this motion in its next meeting on Monday and a debate should be conducted for strategy to steer country out of the challenges.