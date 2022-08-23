MNA demands Rs 5 bln package for flood victims of Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Abdul Akbar Khan Chitrali has demanded Rs 5 billion for provision of speedy assistance to the flood victims of Chitral.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had announced Rs 37 billion package for flood affectees of the country, and urged government to provide Rs 5 billion from it for relief to those of Upper and Lower Chitral districts.

He said the affectees of Chitral were looking for help, and provision of speedy relief would help minimize their sufferings to some extent.

Accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Hidayatur Rehman, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives, and damage to properties during the recent floods in Chitral.

He said that efforts would continue till rehabilitation of the last affectee.