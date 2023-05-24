UrduPoint.com

MNA Demands To Discuss Agricultural Issues In NA Before Budget

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MNA demands to discuss agricultural issues in NA before budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Wednesday demanded for debate on agricultural issues in the House before announcing the budget.

Speaking on a point of order, he said that two days should be reserved for debate on issues related to agriculture sector for preparing budget to resolve problems of farmers.

MNA Nawab Sher said that some of the farmers had not been given payment by sugar mill owners for around nine months and the government should look into this issue.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez directed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to contact cane commissioners and resolve the matter at earliest.

MNA Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das spoke about the kidnapping incident of two-year old boy from an area of Kandhkot.

He said that forces were conducting operation in Kacha area of Sindh and abducted persons should be recovered at earliest.

MNA Shamim Ara Panhwar condemned the attack on military and civil installations on May 9, 2023 by PTI miscreants.

She said that this day was black day in history of Pakistan and PTI should be banned for such chaos in the country.

She said that PPPP leadership rendered sacrifices for the country and they never exploited public sentiments.

