MNA, Deputy Commissioner chair meeting with traders regarding opening business

MITHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Coordinaton Committee constituted by Sindh Government for prevention of coronavirus in Tharparkar district MNA Dr Mahesh Malani and Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem jointly chaired a meeting with traders community here on Monday to discuss matters pertaining to easing in lockdown and opening businesses as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by provincial government.

Dr Mahesh Malani and DC said that district administration would get implemented SOPs for opening businesses. Trader community assured their full cooperation regarding implementing SOPs.