MNA directs irrigation dept. to resolve water problems

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defence and Member National Assembly (MNA) Amjad Ali, on Wednesday has directed the irrigation department to resolve water issue of the natives of villages of NA- 95.

Talking to delegations of farmers and landlords along with Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, Omar Sher Chattah Deputy Commissioner has directed the XEN Irrigation to restore old water course channel and facilitate the farmers of NA-96.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the Chairman Standing Committee that farmers were watering their farms from Dulewala Canal Branch for the last 50 years but now the XEN Irrigation has changed the channel of delivering water which created problem for farmers.

Area people also briefed him about the regional problems and development affairs of their constituency. People also explained their complains regarding education, building, highway, health, public health and others departments.

Amjad Khan assured people to address their issues at the earliest and appealed them to follow the precautionarymeasures avoiding the coronavirus epidemic.