MNA Discusses Difficulties Of Overseas Pakistanis With Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:51 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) from Dir Lower, Mahboob Shah Monday called on the PM's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfi Bukhari and discussed with him matters pertaining to problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis in returning to the homeland

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) from Dir Lower, Mahboob Shah Monday called on the PM's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfi Bukhari and discussed with him matters pertaining to problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis in returning to the homeland.

Mahboob Shah told Bukhari that overseas Pakistanis especially a large number from Dir Lower were stranded in Arab countries and most of them had exhausted all their resources with even no money to get onboard a flight for homeland.

Shah further told Bukhari that especially patients and dead bodies needed to be brought back from abroad.

Most of the people stranded abroad were labourers, drivers and daily wagers with no resources left and steps should be taken to bring them back to their homes, he informed.

Bukhari in response, assured MNA Mahboob Shah that all possible measures would be taken to bring back stranded Pakistanis to their homeland as soon as possible.

Mehboob Shah thanked Bukhari for his positive and encouraging response and hoped that the matter would soon be resolved.

