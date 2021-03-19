UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Distributes Facemasks Among People

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

MNA distributes facemasks among people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He was talking to the media after distributing free facemasks among citizens at Kutchery bazaar. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, ADCG Khurram Pervaiz and other officers were also present.

The MNA said that the government had taken effective measures and was utilising maximum available resources to combat coronavirus on emergency basis. He urged people to use facemask while going out and adopt precautionary measures in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He asked the district administration to create awareness among masses for adopting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of corona.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Muhammad Ali Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

20 minutes ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

35 minutes ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

37 minutes ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

35 minutes ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

35 minutes ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.