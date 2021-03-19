MNA distributes facemasks among people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He was talking to the media after distributing free facemasks among citizens at Kutchery bazaar. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, ADCG Khurram Pervaiz and other officers were also present.

The MNA said that the government had taken effective measures and was utilising maximum available resources to combat coronavirus on emergency basis. He urged people to use facemask while going out and adopt precautionary measures in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He asked the district administration to create awareness among masses for adopting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of corona.