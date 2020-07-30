UrduPoint.com
MNA Distributes Financial Assistance Among 80 Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

MNA distributes financial assistance among 80 families

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The present government is taking effective steps to raise living standard of people.

This was said by MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti here on Thursday after distributing Rs 6,000 each to 80 families out of Baitul Mal fund for Eidul Azha in the Jinnah Public Hall here.

Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ashar Awais andDistrict Chairman Baitul Maal Muhammad Arshad Butt were also present.

