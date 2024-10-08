Open Menu

MNA Distributes “Himmat Cards”

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

MNA distributes “Himmat Cards”

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Member National Assembly, Azhar Qayyum Nahra here on Tuesday inaugurated distribution of “ Himmat cards” among disabled persons in the tehsil.

A ceremony was organized to distribute the cards among registered disabled persons of the tehsil in social welfare office .

Under the schemed, every disabled person would get Rs 10500 after three months.

Assistant Commissioner, Naveed Haider, Director, Social Welfare Division, Gujranwala, Irshad Waheed and officials of other departments were present on the occasion.

78 disabled persons of the tehsil will get aid in the tehsil through “Himmat cards”.

