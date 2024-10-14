MNA Distributes “Himmat Cards” Among Disabled Persons
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA), Rana Riaz Ahmed Khan here on Monday distributed “ Himmat Cards” among disabled persons.
In this regard, a ceremony was organized in “ Municipal Hall “ which was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC), Waheed Hassan Gondal and other officers of different departments.
The cards were distributed among 70 deserving persons of the tehsil.
The MNA addressing the ceremony, said the Punjab Government under the vision of Chief Minisiter, Maryam Nawaz took an important step by announcing “Himmat Cards” to bring disabled persons into national mainstream.
APP/mjm/378
