UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Distributes Ramazan Food Package In Deserving Families Of NA-39

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:07 PM

MNA distributes Ramazan food package in deserving families of NA-39

Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs Division MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh distributed special Ramazan food package in the poor and deserving families of NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs Division MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh distributed special Ramazan food package in the poor and deserving families of NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan-II.

In a statement, he said that Ramazan package was distributed with the support of Muslim Aid in the poor people of remote villages of NA-39.

He thanked Muslim Aid for providing special food package to the people of his constituency.

The food pack was comprised of edible oil, sugar, rice, wheat, tea, sharbat and dates in a quantity which is sufficient enough for a five-member family for a whole month.

Related Topics

Poor Oil Muslim Family Wheat NA-39

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with King of Jord ..

24 seconds ago

The HUAWEI Watch Fit opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

13 minutes ago

RWP crosses one lac COVID-19 vaccinations;89 new c ..

31 seconds ago

Book containing Allama Iqbal's verses in Chinese l ..

32 seconds ago

DC Korangi reviews arrangements of Youm-e-Ali (r.a ..

34 seconds ago

Sweden's king marks 75th birthday without pomp

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.