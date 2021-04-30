MNA Distributes Ramazan Food Package In Deserving Families Of NA-39
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs Division MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh distributed special Ramazan food package in the poor and deserving families of NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan-II.
In a statement, he said that Ramazan package was distributed with the support of Muslim Aid in the poor people of remote villages of NA-39.
He thanked Muslim Aid for providing special food package to the people of his constituency.
The food pack was comprised of edible oil, sugar, rice, wheat, tea, sharbat and dates in a quantity which is sufficient enough for a five-member family for a whole month.