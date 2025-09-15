MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani’s Message On Democracy Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Member of the National Assembly Dr. Shahida Rehmani, in her message on the occasion of Democracy Day, paid glowing tribute to all martyrs of the democratic struggle in Pakistan.
She said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always prioritized the strengthening of democracy and public service. “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for the cause of democracy,” she added, according to a press release issued here on Monday.
Dr. Rehmani highlighted that women also rendered invaluable sacrifices in the democratic struggle. She emphasized that the Women’s Caucus remains a vital platform to safeguard democracy and protect women’s rights. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto opened the doors of political participation for women,” she noted.
She further stated that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are symbols of the continuity of democracy.
The PPP envisions equal rights for all citizens, particularly women, she added.
“Democracy is the only path that empowers the people and strengthens the country,” Dr. Rehmani stressed, underscoring that strong and sustainable democratic institutions are the guarantee of Pakistan’s progress.
She also paid homage to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah for highlighting the role of women in democracy, and recalled Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, who considered women’s participation indispensable for national development and democratic stability.
Dr. Rehmani reaffirmed that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made women a part of the democratic and political process, while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto not only struggled tirelessly for democracy but also created political space for women in the country.
