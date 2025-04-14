Open Menu

MNA Dr. Shaista Jadoon Visits DBA Abbottabad, Congratulates Newly Elected Body

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 08:20 PM

MNA Dr. Shaista Jadoon visits DBA Abbottabad, congratulates newly elected body

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N Member of the National Assembly Dr. Shaista Jadoon Monday paid a special visit to the District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad to extend her heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected cabinet members of the association.

During her visit, Dr. Jadoon met with the president, general secretary, and other key office-bearers of the DBA, commending their victory and expressing her hope for a productive and collaborative tenure.

She acknowledged the pivotal role that the legal community plays in upholding justice, strengthening democratic institutions, and ensuring the rule of law in society.

Dr. Shaista Jadoon emphasized the importance of a strong and independent legal fraternity for the protection of fundamental rights and legal reforms.

She assured the legal community of her full support in addressing the challenges faced by lawyers, particularly in relation to infrastructure development, better working conditions, and access to legal resources.

"The District Bar Association is the backbone of our local judicial system," she remarked. "Your dedication, commitment, and pursuit of justice not only support the public but also fortify the foundations of our democracy."

General secretary DBA Asad Khan Jadoon advocate expressed his gratitude to Dr. Jadoon for her visit and her words of encouragement. They also shared their vision and goals for the upcoming year, including the digitalization of legal records, improving lawyer welfare, and enhancing coordination with the judiciary.

