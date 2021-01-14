MNA express grief over Haji Nawaz Khokhar demise

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member National Assembly (MNA) from Muzaffargarh Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Haji Nawaz Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member National Assembly (MNA) from Muzaffargarh Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Haji Nawaz Khokhar.

In his condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.