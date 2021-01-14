UrduPoint.com
MNA Express Grief Over Haji Nawaz Khokhar Demise

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:53 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member National Assembly (MNA) from Muzaffargarh Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Haji Nawaz Khokhar

In his condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

