UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Express Grief Over Kalsoom Parveen Demise

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

MNA express grief over Kalsoom Parveen demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

In his condolence message, He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Dera Ismail Khan Family From

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

38 minutes ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

38 minutes ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

38 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

38 minutes ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.