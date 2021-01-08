MNA express grief over Kalsoom Parveen demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

In his condolence message, He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.