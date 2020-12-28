UrduPoint.com
MNA Express Grief Over Senator Kulsoom Demise

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:36 PM

MNA express grief over Senator Kulsoom demise

Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader MNA Amjad Ali Khan on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kulsoom Parveen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader MNA Amjad Ali Khan on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kulsoom Parveen.

In a condolence message, he extended his sympathy to the family of the deceased. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

