MNA express grief over Senator Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Bakkhar Muhammad Sana Ullaha Masti Khel on Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In a condolence message, he extended his sympathy to the family of the deceased. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.