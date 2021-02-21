MNA expresses grief over death of Mushahidullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) Member National Assembly Muhammad Hamid Hameed has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In his condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.