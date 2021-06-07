UrduPoint.com
MNA Expresses Grief Over Ghotki Train Accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly from Bahawalpur Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic trains collision that occurred in Deharki, in the Ghotki district of Sindh.

In his condolence message, he expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured

