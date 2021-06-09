UrduPoint.com
MNA Expresses Grief Over Ghotki Train Accident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Mianwali Amjad Ali Khan Niazi on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic train collision that occurred in Deharki, in the Ghotki district of Sindh.

In his condolence message, he expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

