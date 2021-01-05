UrduPoint.com
MNA Expresses Grief Over Kalsoom Parveen Demise

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:26 PM

MNA expresses grief over Kalsoom Parveen demise

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

In his condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

