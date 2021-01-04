UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Expresses His Deep Sorrow, Grief Over Death Of Kasloom Parveen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

MNA expresses his deep sorrow, grief over death of Kasloom Parveen

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Monday has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

In his condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Family

Recent Stories

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on track, ..

6 minutes ago

UAE’s hotel reservation rates witness significan ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.