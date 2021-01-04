MNA expresses his deep sorrow, grief over death of Kasloom Parveen

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Monday has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

In his condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.