MNA Fatyana, Minister Ashifa Discuss Public Issues With CM Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana and Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Sunday and discussed with him the issues facing people, especially in their Constituencies.

They congratulated the CM on the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the by-election of PP-38 Sialkot. They lauded the chief minister's vision of a composite development package for each district.

Riaz Fatyana and Ashifa Riaz apprised the CM of the problems of their constituencies.

Usman Buzdar issued instructions on the spot for the redress of their complaints.

The visitors thanked the chief minister for giving immediate instructions resolving the issues.

The chief minister termed the success in PP-38 by-election a victory of politics of public service. He added that he believed in delivering rather than lip service. The government would continue to answer those with public service who criticise the government for the sake of criticism, he said.

"The opponents cannot compare their 30 years with our three years of public service," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that public service was his mission which would continue.

