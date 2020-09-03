MNA felicitates Chief Minister on completion of two-year public service

Member National Assembly (MNA) Rukhsana Naveed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and felicitated him over the successful completion of two years of public service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Rukhsana Naveed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and felicitated him over the successful completion of two years of public service.

She appreciated the hard work done by the chief minister to provide relief to masses and credited him for eliminating one-man show culture in the province.

Usman Buzdar said that two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule were a continuous story of public service as every sector was being developed on modern lines. He pointed out that rates of essential items in Punjab were the lowest compared to other provinces.

Punjab was the only province where a 20-kg flour bag was available for Rs 860. Usman Buzdar said he was personally monitoring relief steps and price control authority was being established to eradicate price-hike.

The welfare of impecunious strata was the core mission of the government. Similarly, creating ease in life of common person was was another obligation, he added.

The CM said that work had been started on urban forestation. Public interest had always been given importance while serving masses, he said adding that Punjab was leading other federating units in terms of merit, transparency and good governance.