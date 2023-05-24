MNA for allocating two days to discuss suggestions for agri sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly Rao Muhammad Afzal Khan on Wednesday suggested allocating two days to discuss suggestions for the agriculture sector for the upcoming Federal budget.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, most of the people were belonging to the agriculture sector and their input for the upcoming budget would be beneficial for this important sector.

He said that suggestions from the members should be incorporated into the upcoming federal budget.

Member of National Assembly Shamim Ara Panwar termed May 9 as black day in the history of the country when miscreants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf targeted the defence and public installations.

She observed that undue favour had been given by the superior judiciary to the leadership of the PTI.

She said that the leadership of PPP and PML-N had faced bogus cases during the PTI tenure.

She demanded the banning of parties involved in damaging the country's properties.