UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA For Conducting An Immediate Survey Of Rainfall Damages

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

MNA for conducting an immediate survey of rainfall damages

MNA and Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan has expressed sorrow over the loss of crops due to torrential rains and snowfall and directed to conduct an immediate survey of rainfall damage

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :MNA and Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan has expressed sorrow over the loss of crops due to torrential rains and snowfall and directed to conduct an immediate survey of rainfall damage.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan on Saturday has assured the deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah is determined for compensating the farmers' families whose crops were damaged due to snowfall and torrential rains on previous day.

Amjad Ali Khan said, "he will talk to provincial and Federal governments for declaring the affected areas as disastrous area."He said that government will try its best to compensate the farmers and families whose wheat crops were badly damaged due to the snowfall and rains.

He further said that government and district administration stood with the farmers on the hour of calamity and the both provincial and federal governments will provide relief to them.

Related Topics

Amjad Ali Turkish Lira Government Wheat Best Rains

Recent Stories

Thailand Registers 45 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deat ..

2 minutes ago

Plastic imports decrease 7.94% in 8 months of FY 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to get rid of coronavirus pandemic soon: ..

2 minutes ago

VOA pushes back against White House 'propaganda' c ..

5 minutes ago

Four notorious drug peddler nabbed, 10 kg hashish ..

6 minutes ago

Notorious Taliban Operative Killed in Western Afgh ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.