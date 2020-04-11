MNA for conducting an immediate survey of rainfall damages

MNA and Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan has expressed sorrow over the loss of crops due to torrential rains and snowfall and directed to conduct an immediate survey of rainfall damage

MNA Amjad Ali Khan on Saturday has assured the deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah is determined for compensating the farmers' families whose crops were damaged due to snowfall and torrential rains on previous day.

Amjad Ali Khan said, "he will talk to provincial and Federal governments for declaring the affected areas as disastrous area."He said that government will try its best to compensate the farmers and families whose wheat crops were badly damaged due to the snowfall and rains.

He further said that government and district administration stood with the farmers on the hour of calamity and the both provincial and federal governments will provide relief to them.