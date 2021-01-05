MNA for moral, political support to suppressed Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :MNA Sheikh Khurram has said that our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri brethren will continue till the realization of their right to self-determination.

Talking to APP on Tuesday he said that every year the 5th of January reinforces our commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He said that on this day in 1949 the United Nations made a commitment for the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite.

MNA Sheikh Khurram said that Prime Minster Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issueat all international forums and reminded the international community to honour itscommitment towards the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).