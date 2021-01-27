UrduPoint.com
MNA Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr Calls On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed in detail the measures taken for redressal of problems of the constituency and progress of the ongoing projects.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting.

