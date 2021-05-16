MNA grieved over demise of Farooq Qaisr (Uncle Sargam)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly from Layyah Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of humorist Farooq Qaiser (Uncle Sargam).

In a condolence message MNA Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.