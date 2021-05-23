UrduPoint.com
MNA Grieved Over Demise Of Farooq Qaisr (Uncle Sargam)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 03:30 PM

MNA grieved over demise of Farooq Qaisr (Uncle Sargam)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Amjad Ali Khan Niazi on Sunday expressed grief over demise of humorist Farooq Qaiser (Uncle Sargam).

In a condolence message, Amjad Ali prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

