MNA Grieves Over Sad Demise Of Haji Nawaz Khokhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

MNA grieves over sad demise of Haji Nawaz Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Pakistan (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) from Layyah Niaz Ahmed Jakhar Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Haji Nawaz Khokhar.

In his condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the members of the bereaved family. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

