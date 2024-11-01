Open Menu

MNA Haideri Condemns Mastung Blast, Calls For Immediate Medical Aid For Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MNA Haideri condemns Mastung blast, calls for immediate medical aid for injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Member of the National Assembly, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, on Friday strongly condemned the recent blast in Mastung, terming it an attack on peace in Balochistan.

Speaking out against the surge in violence, Haideri in a news statement, highlighted the growing concerns of the residents, stating that repeated incidents of terrorism have left the people confined to their homes out of fear.

He called on both the provincial and Federal governments to expedite medical assistance for the injured. “It is crucial for the authorities to provide timely medical aid to those affected,” he said.

He praised the swift response of JUI workers who arrived at the scene to assist the wounded, referring them to hospitals as part of their emergency efforts.

He expressed his deep condolences for the deceased, praying for their souls to be granted a high rank in Jannah.

