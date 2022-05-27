May 28 is an unforgettable achievement in the history of Pakistan as 24 years ago on this day country's defence was made indomitable by the successful experiment of nuclear tests despite the extreme foreign pressure, said Member National Assembly (MNA) Armaghan Subhani on Friday

Talking to APP on the eve of Youm-e-Takbeer, he said May 28 was a golden day when Pakistani nation showed an unprecedented example of valor and dignity in the response of Indian nuclear tests.

Paying homage to the country's scientist, experts and engineers who made the nation proud, he said that the team working on the nuclear program did not succumb under the leadership of then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in front of foreign threats and gave a blatant reply to neighboring country.

He said incumbent government was commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer this year with the theme "never bowed and will never bend down" with an aim that government of Pakistan would always safeguard country's sovereignty, integrity and independence.

