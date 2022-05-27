UrduPoint.com

MNA Hails Armed Forces, Scientists For Making Country's Defence Indomitable

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 06:42 PM

MNA hails armed forces, scientists for making country's defence indomitable

May 28 is an unforgettable achievement in the history of Pakistan as 24 years ago on this day country's defence was made indomitable by the successful experiment of nuclear tests despite the extreme foreign pressure, said Member National Assembly (MNA) Armaghan Subhani on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :May 28 is an unforgettable achievement in the history of Pakistan as 24 years ago on this day country's defence was made indomitable by the successful experiment of nuclear tests despite the extreme foreign pressure, said Member National Assembly (MNA) Armaghan Subhani on Friday.

Talking to APP on the eve of Youm-e-Takbeer, he said May 28 was a golden day when Pakistani nation showed an unprecedented example of valor and dignity in the response of Indian nuclear tests.

Paying homage to the country's scientist, experts and engineers who made the nation proud, he said that the team working on the nuclear program did not succumb under the leadership of then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in front of foreign threats and gave a blatant reply to neighboring country.

He said incumbent government was commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer this year with the theme "never bowed and will never bend down" with an aim that government of Pakistan would always safeguard country's sovereignty, integrity and independence.

App/usg

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Nuclear Independence Bend May Gold Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles death of climber Ali Raza ..

Chief Minister condoles death of climber Ali Raza Sadpara

9 minutes ago
 Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Added to Ukrain ..

Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Added to Ukrainian Blacklist Myrotvorets

9 minutes ago
 EU Creates Online Tool to Report Violations of Rus ..

EU Creates Online Tool to Report Violations of Russia Sanctions - European Commi ..

9 minutes ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur signs collaborati ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur signs collaboration with Association of Biorisk ..

9 minutes ago
 Several shopkeepers booked for profiteering

Several shopkeepers booked for profiteering

45 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy adopted against corrupt reve ..

Zero tolerance policy adopted against corrupt revenue officer: Deputy Commission ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.