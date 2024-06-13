Open Menu

MNA Hails Budget 2024-25 As Comprehensive, Public Friendly

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

MNA hails budget 2024-25 as comprehensive, public friendly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Shaista Khan Thursday termed the budget 2024-25 a balanced budget which reflects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's concern for downtrodden people of the country where salaried class' rights were being

protected.

Talking to a ptv news channel, she said the working class as well as pensioners had been given a reasonable raise in their wages, which was an appreciable measure.

Unlike the previous budgets this government’s budget will reduce the gap between the rich and the poor segments of society, she said, adding, that the funds approved in the budget for development projects will open a new era of progress and prosperity.

The Federal government has presented a budget aligned with public expectations, with significant allocations for welfare projects, particularly addressing the needs of the working class and government employees, she mentioned.

She also appreciated the increased allocation of the Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme and congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet for announcing a historical budget. She hoped that the government would carry forward the mission to facilitate the common man.

The budget envisages measures that will strengthen the economy and reduce the hardship of weak segments of the society, she added.

